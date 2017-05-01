Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regal Beloit Corp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,860 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.58. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $79.85.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Regal Beloit Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post $4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of Regal Beloit Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $208,413.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corp Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

