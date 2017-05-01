Redrow plc (RDW) Given New GBX 666 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 515 ($6.65) to GBX 666 ($8.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow plc in a report on Friday, April 7th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Redrow plc from GBX 620 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Redrow plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.46) to GBX 600 ($7.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 558 ($7.20) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Redrow plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 415 ($5.36) to GBX 561 ($7.24) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.70 ($7.03).

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) traded up 1.229148% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 575.606873. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.09 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.15. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 578.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Redrow plc Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

