Red Hat Inc (RHT) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 619.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth $650,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 10.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,009,279 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 80,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at 88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Red Hat Inc (RHT) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/red-hat-inc-rht-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. Vetr cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $777,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,379.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 12,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,053,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,942 shares of company stock worth $10,023,121. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.