Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NYSE:UK) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NYSE:UK) remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (UK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Fearnley Fonds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/recon-capital-series-trust-recon-capital-ftse-100-etf-uk-upgraded-to-buy-by-fearnley-fonds.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.