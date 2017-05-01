Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.653 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 10,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 58.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm earned $298.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.653 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/realty-income-corp-o-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-updated.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 16,500 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,148.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,465. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.