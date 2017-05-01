Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Stake Boosted by Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc.

Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GLG LLC boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) traded up 0.98% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,752 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Realogy Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Realogy Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC started coverage on Realogy Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy Holdings Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Realogy Holdings Corp Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

