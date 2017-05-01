Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Company during the fourth quarter worth about $348,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,761,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,139,000 after buying an additional 1,001,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Company during the fourth quarter worth about $111,574,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,711,000 after buying an additional 759,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,737,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 155.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $124.98 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The company earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Raytheon Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.03 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $155,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $192,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,127 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

