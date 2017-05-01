Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company earned $201 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 59.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,665 shares. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 4.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

