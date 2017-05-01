Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weatherford International Plc were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,023,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,846,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,984,000 after buying an additional 18,128,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,334,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,220,000 after buying an additional 11,154,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,548,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 5.77 on Monday. Weatherford International Plc has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.67 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Weatherford International Plc had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International Plc will post ($0.88) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/raymond-james-trust-n-a-raises-position-in-weatherford-international-plc-wft-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $8.00 target price on Weatherford International Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vetr raised Weatherford International Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.02 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

