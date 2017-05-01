Liberty Interactive Group (QVCA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,158,000. Loews Corp increased its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Liberty Interactive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,365,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,558,000 after buying an additional 530,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 21.18 on Monday. Liberty Interactive Group has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.34.

QVCA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other Liberty Interactive Group news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 37,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,662,547.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Interactive Group

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

