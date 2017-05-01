Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 185.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at 82.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corp. news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $1,307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,125,293.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Clark sold 12,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,068,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,530.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,958 shares of company stock worth $4,615,303 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

