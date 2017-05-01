Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 716 Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (HCA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) opened at 84.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. HCA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company earned $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. HCA Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Holdings Inc will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Holdings from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $8,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $651,918.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,500.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,930,923 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

