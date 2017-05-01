Raymond James Financial, Inc. Upgrades Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Buy

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. Vetr cut shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $111.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.66.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) opened at 102.26 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $60.08 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The firm earned $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,369.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,682,000 after buying an additional 231,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,763,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,865,000 after buying an additional 3,228,098 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, SkyBridge Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 187,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

