Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) traded down 1.27% on Thursday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 859,047 shares. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock’s market cap is $3.65 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company earned $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1,485.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

