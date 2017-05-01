Raymond James Financial, Inc. Raises Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (POT) Price Target to C$26.00

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Inc (TSE:POT) (NYSE:POT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (TSE:POT) traded down 0.48% on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,799 shares. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

In other news, insider Wayne Richard Brownlee sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total transaction of C$898,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,487 shares of company stock valued at $900,576.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

