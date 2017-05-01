Rand Wealth LLC Has $3.221 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Rand Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,938 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 14.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

