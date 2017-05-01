Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is engaged in the business of owning, developing, acquiring, managing and leasing community shopping centers, regional malls and single tenant retail properties, nationally. “

RPT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded up 0.38% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 71,761 shares of the company traded hands. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.35 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

