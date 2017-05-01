Rakuten Inc (RKUNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Rakuten Inc (NASDAQ:RKUNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Rakuten Inc (NASDAQ:RKUNY) opened at 10.37 on Wednesday. Rakuten Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 42.67.

