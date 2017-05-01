RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $7.00 price target on RadNet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at 6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. RadNet has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 186,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 38.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

