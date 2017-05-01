Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Shares Down 9.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) dropped 9.6% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 3,841,051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 61,721 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,466,988.37. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,504,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,540,399 shares in the company, valued at $162,682,496.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after buying an additional 699,023 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $32,342,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, or abaloparatide-SC, has completed Phase III development for potential use in the treatment of women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.

