Quotient Investors LLC Buys 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Quotient Investors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quotient Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 107.46 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The firm earned $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/quotient-investors-llc-buys-500-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Aegis upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.