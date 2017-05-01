Shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Quorum Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Quorum Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) traded down 2.11% on Monday, hitting $4.18. 133,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. Quorum Health Corp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm’s market cap is $126.25 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.33. The firm earned $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quorum Health Corp will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/quorum-health-corp-qhc-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp by 838.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 604,333 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,501,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 373,721 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp by 130.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 310,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000.

About Quorum Health Corp

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.