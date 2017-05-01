Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.68. 72,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $74.04 and a 12-month high of $106.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post $5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

In related news, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 6,111 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $635,727.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 440 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $42,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,474.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,460 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

