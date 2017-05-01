QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Upgraded to Buy at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CLSA downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc set a $70.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 12,956,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. QUALCOMM also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of 239% compared to the typical volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon acquired 18,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.13 per share, for a total transaction of $999,640.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 84,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Private Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 73.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 653,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

