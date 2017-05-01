QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) opened at 51.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

