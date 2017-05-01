QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.73.
Shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) opened at 53.44 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.82 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,513,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,338,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,207,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after buying an additional 76,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,793,000 after buying an additional 218,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 75,939 shares during the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.