TheStreet Upgrades Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to C

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Qiwi PLC in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qiwi PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 19.39 on Wednesday. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Qiwi PLC’s payout ratio is currently 112.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

