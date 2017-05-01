Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QIWI. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Qiwi PLC in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiwi PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 19.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. Qiwi PLC has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Qiwi PLC’s payout ratio is presently 112.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Qiwi PLC during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qiwi PLC by 3,132.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Qiwi PLC during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi PLC

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

