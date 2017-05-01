Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Boosted by Analyst

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now expects that the technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company earned $227 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.69 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 240.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $179.21 and a 52-week high of $242.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CoStar Group by 171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,732,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $502,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,683. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

