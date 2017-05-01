Q4 2017 Earnings Forecast for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) opened at 13.85 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $966.00 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,910,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,088,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 315,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

