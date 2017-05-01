Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Superior Industries International Inc Cut by Seaport Global Securities (SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Industries International in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s FY2017 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) opened at 21.75 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $544.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,714,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,002,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 735,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 76,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 407,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

