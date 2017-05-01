Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2018 earnings at $17.87 EPS.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 692.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $711.13 and its 200 day moving average is $747.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.48 and a 12 month high of $819.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 923.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,845,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total value of $10,360,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,525.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoZone Company Profile
Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.