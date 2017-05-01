AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2018 earnings at $17.87 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.12. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-autozone-inc-cut-by-wedbush-azo.html.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 692.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $711.13 and its 200 day moving average is $747.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.48 and a 12 month high of $819.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 923.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,845,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total value of $10,360,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,525.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $714,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,987.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $19,917,242. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.