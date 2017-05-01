Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2017 earnings at $12.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.46 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

