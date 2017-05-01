Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Group

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2017 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) opened at 51.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.90.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company earned $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.
In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.
