FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2017 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/q3-2017-earnings-forecast-for-firstcash-inc-fcfs-issued-by-jefferies-group.html.

Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) opened at 51.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company earned $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.