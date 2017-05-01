Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Boosted by Analyst (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 54.27. Under Armour has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

