Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Decreased by Desjardins (TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFI. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) opened at 35.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. TFI International has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc, is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

