Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Group (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Mavrinac now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $7.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) opened at 4.40 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $712.87 million. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.
Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company earned $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $6,235,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $6,224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,902,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).
