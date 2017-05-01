Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business earned $292.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) opened at 94.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 158.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,635,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,651,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 56,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $741,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $1,208,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

