Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Boosted by Langen Mcalenn

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Langen Mcalenn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 96.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $99.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $751,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,854.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $465,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,081 shares of company stock worth $10,811,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

