Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allison Transmission Holdings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on Allison Transmission Holdings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) opened at 38.68 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $499 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $245,510.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,684 shares of company stock worth $6,093,959 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,208,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 10,221,675 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the third quarter valued at $95,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,615,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after buying an additional 1,532,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

