Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Washington Prime Group in a research note issued on Friday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-washington-prime-group-inc-issued-by-boenning-scattergood-wpg.html.

Shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) opened at 8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.00. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business earned $202.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after buying an additional 932,520 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 3,390,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after buying an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,388,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 528,047 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Ridge Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Demchak bought 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $50,041.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $249,116.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,959 shares of company stock valued at $349,149 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.