Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for USG Co. (USG) Issued By Northcoast Research

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for USG in a report issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for USG’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of USG in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of USG from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

USG (NYSE:USG) opened at 30.30 on Monday. USG has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm earned $767 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.50 million. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

In other USG news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,411.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USG. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of USG by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter worth $146,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter worth $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter worth $368,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

