Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

WARNING: “Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Issued By National Bank Financial” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-calfrac-well-services-ltd-cfw-issued-by-national-bank-financial.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Simmons boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.77.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) opened at 3.47 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $474.57 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba.

