Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Nudell now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Q1 2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/q2-2017-earnings-estimate-for-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-issued-by-suntrust-banks.html.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 119.65 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $133.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $126,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.