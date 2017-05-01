Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Cut by Analyst (MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.32 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Methanex's revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc downgraded Methanex to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 45.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. Methanex has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 28.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,162,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 255,926 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,710,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,845,000 after buying an additional 219,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Methanex by 29,700.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.15%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

