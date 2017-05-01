Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Increased by DA Davidson

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Realty Corp in a research report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duke Realty Corp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Duke Realty Corp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRE. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Duke Realty Corp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duke Realty Corp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Duke Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) opened at 27.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.93. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,246 shares of Duke Realty Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $133,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $126,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Duke Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.36%.

About Duke Realty Corp

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

