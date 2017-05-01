Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 82,472 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of PVH Corp worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded down 1.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. 826,447 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.67. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH Corp from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price target on shares of PVH Corp to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel Grieder sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $1,934,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $101,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

