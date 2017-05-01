Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Puma Biotechnology earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One's scoring:

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) traded up 0.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,645 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post ($8.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other news, insider Robert Charnas sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $95,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,461 shares in the company, valued at $905,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

