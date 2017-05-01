PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. FBR & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) opened at 22.67 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pultegroup-inc-phm-given-underperform-rating-at-wedbush.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

In other news, insider James R. Ellinghausen sold 33,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $737,821.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,453.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Cook sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,725.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,111,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 458,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.