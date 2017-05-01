Public Storage (PSA) Stake Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $204,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $128,492,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,152,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,569,000 after buying an additional 571,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $103,852,000. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 81.3% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 806,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,023,000 after buying an additional 361,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.30. 964,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $267.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.71% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $645.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.81.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $18,220,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.76, for a total transaction of $149,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,658 shares of company stock worth $38,645,076. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

